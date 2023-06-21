Another TTP commander Sarbakaf Mohmand dies

ISLAMABAD - Another anti-Pakistan terrorist associated with Jamatul Ahrar and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Sarbakaf Mohmand has died mysteriously. According to sources, the internal rift between the terrorist outfits has intensified which also resulted into the death of Sarbakaf Mohmand. Some social media accounts claimed that Sarbakaf was poisoned by unidentified persons. Besides his involvement in terrorist activities, Sarbakaf had been carrying out anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media through Ghazi Media Network handle. He was also the mastermind of a terrorist attack on Peshawar Police Lines mosque and a score of other terrorist activities. Considered as a symbol of falsehood and terrorism, he was disliked by the peace-loving people in the region. There are also reports that he had differences with his associates owing to his involvement in extortion and immoral conduct. Another reason behind the differences with Sarbakaf was his earlier association with Jamatul Ahrar thought the group was later merged into Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. However, despite the merger, the differences prevailed mainly over the dispute over the distribution of area for kidnapping and exploitation of children.