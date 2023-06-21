Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Another TTP commander Sarbakaf Mohmand dies

June 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Another anti-Pakistan ter­rorist associated with Jamat­ul Ahrar and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Sarbakaf Mohmand has died mysteriously. Ac­cording to sources, the inter­nal rift between the terrorist outfits has intensified which also resulted into the death of Sarbakaf Mohmand. Some so­cial media accounts claimed that Sarbakaf was poisoned by unidentified persons. Be­sides his involvement in ter­rorist activities, Sarbakaf had been carrying out anti-Pa­kistan propaganda on social media through Ghazi Media Network handle. He was also the mastermind of a terror­ist attack on Peshawar Police Lines mosque and a score of other terrorist activities. Con­sidered as a symbol of false­hood and terrorism, he was disliked by the peace-loving people in the region. There are also reports that he had differences with his asso­ciates owing to his involve­ment in extortion and immor­al conduct. Another reason behind the differences with Sarbakaf was his earlier as­sociation with Jamatul Ahrar thought the group was later merged into Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. However, despite the merger, the differences prevailed mainly over the dis­pute over the distribution of area for kidnapping and ex­ploitation of children.

