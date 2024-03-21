Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan register for The Hundred Draft

LAHORE - Top Pakistan stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been included as last-minute additions to this year’s men’s The Hundred draft list.
These three players are now eligible for selection by the eight teams participating in the draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening (20 March). In the women’s competition, former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has also been added, as has India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Babar, Rizwan and Afridi have a reserve price of £100,000. Meanwhile, batter Saim Ayub has withdrawn from the draft list. On the other hand, West Indies allrounders Andre Russell and Jason Holder – as well as seamer Alzarri Joseph – have changed their reserve price to £75,000. Remember, earlier this month, 65 Pakistan cricketers, 60 men and five women, registered for 2024 The Hundred Draft.
Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah have entered the draft, commanding an impressive reserve price of £100,000. Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have established their reserve prices at £75,000. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Jamal, and Abdullah Shafique have set a base price of £60,000. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Imad Wasim have entered the draft with a reserve price of £50,000. Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, and Azam Khan are among those with a £40,000 reserve.
Notably, 46 Pakistani players have registered for The Hundred without specifying a reserve price. Players in this category include Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, and Asif Ali. Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Faheem Ashraf, and Shahnawaz Dahani have also thrown their names into the hat without a set reserve price. Zaman Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Roman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Haneen Shah, and Wasim Junior are also without a reserve price.
In the women’s category, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, and Fatima Sana have registered with a reserve price of £17,500. Aliya Riaz and Javeria Rauf are additions to the draft without a reserve price. Every player has a reserve price. This is the minimum amount of money that a team can pay for them. If all teams fill their slots at that price band and above, then that player can no longer be selected. The fourth edition of The Hundred is scheduled to kick off on July 23 in London.