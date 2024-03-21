Thursday, March 21, 2024
Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan register for The Hundred Draft

Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Top Pakistan stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been included as last-minute additions to this year’s men’s The Hundred draft list. 

These three players are now eligible for selection by the eight teams partici­pating in the draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening (20 March). In the women’s competition, for­mer Pakistan captain Bis­mah Maroof has also been added, as has India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. 

Babar, Rizwan and Af­ridi have a reserve price of £100,000. Meanwhile, bat­ter Saim Ayub has with­drawn from the draft list. On the other hand, West Indies allrounders Andre Russell and Jason Holder – as well as seamer Alzarri Joseph – have changed their reserve price to £75,000. Remember, earli­er this month, 65 Pakistan cricketers, 60 men and five women, registered for 2024 The Hundred Draft. 

Gulf Outreach

Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah have entered the draft, commanding an im­pressive reserve price of £100,000. Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have established their reserve prices at £75,000. Mean­while, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Jamal, and Abdullah Shafique have set a base price of £60,000. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Ha­ris, and Imad Wasim have entered the draft with a reserve price of £50,000. Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, and Azam Khan are among those with a £40,000 reserve. 

Notably, 46 Pakistani players have registered for The Hundred with­out specifying a reserve price. Players in this cat­egory include Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, and Asif Ali. Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Faheem Ashraf, and Shahnawaz Dahani have also thrown their names into the hat without a set reserve price. Zaman Khan, Shan Masood, Mo­hammad Nawaz, Roman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Ha­neen Shah, and Wasim Junior are also without a reserve price. 

IMF Progress

In the women’s category, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, and Fatima Sana have regis­tered with a reserve price of £17,500. Aliya Riaz and Javeria Rauf are additions to the draft without a re­serve price. Every player has a reserve price. This is the minimum amount of money that a team can pay for them. If all teams fill their slots at that price band and above, then that player can no longer be selected. The fourth edi­tion of The Hundred is scheduled to kick off on July 23 in London.

Our Staff Reporter

