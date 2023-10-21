Cairo Peace Summit ends without consensus on Israel-Hamas conflict

Leaders from Arab nations convened in Cairo for the Summit for Peace on Saturday, where they condemned Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza. European nations at the summit emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in the midst of relentless Israeli airstrikes.

Notably, high-ranking US officials and representatives from Israel were absent from the meeting, leading to a lack of consensus on how to address the escalating violence.

The summit was initiated and hosted by Egypt, with the aim of garnering international support for peace and reinvigorating efforts to address the longstanding Palestinian quest for statehood.

However, the meeting concluded without the leaders and foreign ministers agreeing on a joint statement, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its third week. The conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties and created a dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people.

While some diplomats had limited expectations of a breakthrough, it was evident that Israel was preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza with the goal of eliminating the militant Palestinian group Hamas. The conflict began when Hamas launched attacks on Israeli towns on October 7, resulting in the tragic loss of 1,400 lives.

As of that point, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli airstrikes and missile strikes had claimed the lives of at least 4,385 Palestinians.

Arab and Muslim nations at the summit called for an immediate halt to Israel's offensive, while Western countries primarily focused on providing humanitarian relief to civilians.

King Abdullah of Jordan expressed concern over the global silence regarding Israel's attacks, which have led to thousands of deaths in Gaza and left over a million people homeless. He called for a balanced approach to addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated unequivocally that Palestinians would not be displaced or forced off their land.

The United States, a key ally of Israel, sent only its Cairo charge d'affaires to the summit, who did not address the meeting publicly.

European Council President Charles Michel stated that the summit's primary goal was to facilitate dialogue and understanding among the participants. He emphasized the need to work together on pressing issues, including the humanitarian situation, preventing regional escalation, and advancing the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Israel has made a commitment to eliminate the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group, describing it as the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in the nation's history.

Ceasefire discussions took place at the summit, with diplomats recognizing the challenges in reaching a public agreement due to the sensitivity of topics such as a ceasefire, addressing Hamas' attack, and Israel's right to self-defense.

Arab states have expressed concern that the ongoing offensive could lead to the permanent displacement of Gaza residents into neighboring regions. Egypt, in particular, opposes the displacement of Palestinians into its largely desert Sinai region and believes that the only solution is an independent Palestinian state.

Jordan, home to numerous Palestinian refugees and their descendants, is concerned that a broader conflict may provide Israel with an opportunity to forcibly expel Palestinians from the West Bank. Forced displacement is considered a war crime under international law.

Shortly before the summit's commencement, trucks carrying humanitarian aid began entering the Rafah crossing into Gaza. Egypt had been working to channel humanitarian relief into Gaza through this crossing, the only access point not controlled by Israel.