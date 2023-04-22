Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with Prime Minister of the King­dom of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Muham­mad bin Salman, feder­al minister for informa­tion and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on twit­ter on Friday. The min­ister said that Maryam Nawaz was also pres­ent in the meeting. She said that the lead­ers discussed further strengthening brother­ly relations between Pa­kistan and Saudi Arabia. They also deliberated on the solutions to the problems being faced by Pakistan. She said that Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed good wishes for the Saudi leadership.