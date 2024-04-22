China’s commercial vehicle sales up 10.1pc in Q1

BEIJING - China’s commercial vehicle sales rose 10.1 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data showed. A total of 1.03 million commercial vehicles were sold during this period — including 919,000 trucks and 114,000 coaches, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of trucks and coaches went up 9.7 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. China’s commercial vehicle exports soared 27.5 percent year on year in the same period to reach 214,000 units, the data revealed.