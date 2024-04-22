Monday, April 22, 2024
Minister promises best medical care for victims of factory boiler explosion

Our Staff Reporter
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Punjab Minister of Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has taken swift action following the tragic incident of a boiler explosion at a factory on Sargodha Road. The minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure top-notch medical facilities for the injured. As per the latest update, seven individuals are receiving treatment at the burns unit of Allied Hospital-1 Faisalabad, with one patient being transferred to the ICU due to critical condition. The minister assured that all necessary medical resources are being deployed, with a team of expert doctors led by MS Dr. Faheem overseeing the treatment. The affected individuals, aged between 12 and 40 years, are receiving round-the-clock care. Efforts are underway to provide the best possible support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. Those affected include Abu Bakr, Salman, Zanair, Waseem, Fayaz, Umair, Mustansar, Azam, Zahoor and Waheed.

