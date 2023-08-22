RSF says it killed 260 Sudanese soldiers

Sudan's main paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said Monday that they killed 260 soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) amid intensified clashes.

The RSF said in the statement that it also captured part of an SAF tank unit in southern Khartoum and seized tanks and military vehicles.

“Our forces have made a great breakthrough in the battles today around the SAF tank unit in the Al Shagara neighborhood (of Khartoum) and seized a lot of weapons and killed 260 from the enemy forces and arrested hundreds of others,” it said.

However, the SAF denied the claims, confirming that the army’s special forces repulsed an attack by the RSF on the tank unit.

“Our forces have repulsed a failed attempt of attack by the RSF. An SAF special unit has defeated the RSF and is still tracking them and inspecting the neighborhoods around the tank unit,” it said in a statement on social media.

Eyewitnesses said there were aggressive battles Monday between the two sides in southern Khartoum and Omdurman with intensive airstrikes, bombings and drone strikes.

The RSF has repeatedly attacked the tank unit in the Al Shagara neighborhood, prompting the residents of the nearby neighborhoods of Gabra and Al-Sahafa and other areas to leave their homes.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the RSF and SAF on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.