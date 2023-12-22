Balochistan CM welcomes surrendering militants who join national mainstream

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday welcomed the militants who joined the national stream and were associated with the anti state activities for a long time but today they are convinced it has nothing to do except destruction. In a statement issued here, the caretaker chief minister said the practical efforts of the tribal leaders participated in the Jirga started to emerge. The Jirga has openly invited all the disgruntled Baloch people to join the national mainstream and play a constructive role in the development of the country. He said on other day, 70 anti-state people joined the national mainstream and it is hoped that more people will surrender to the state soon. Ali Mardan said the doors of dialogue are open for every one as the state is like a great mother and a kind father. He added that the resolution of the problems is possible only through mutual dialogue as nothing has been kept in the anti-state movements. He called the people to take collective efforts to find ways to resolve the basic problems of Balochistan. In a major development towards restoration of peace in Balochistan, Commander of Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) Sarfaraz Bangulzai, alias Murid Baloch, along with his 70 companions on other day surrendered to the State and joined the national mainstream. The Grand Tribal Jirga of Balochistan held two weeks ago, was appealed to the disgruntled Baloch to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the country while emphasizing the resolution of conflicts for sustainable peace in the province.