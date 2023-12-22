ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers till Dec 24

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended its deadline for filing nomination papers for the February 8 general elections by two days but asserted that the extension would not affect the poll date.

With little than over a month left for polls, the electoral watchdog has entered election mode. Last week, the commission issued the election schedule, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the exercise.

As per the original schedule, the process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies seats commenced on Dec 20. The deadline for the filing of papers was set to expire at 4:30pm today.

However, in a press release, the electoral watchdog announced that nomination papers can now be filed till Dec 24 (Sunday). It said the decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process.

According to the ECP statement, “Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time.”

Returning officers will examine the nomination papers from Dec 25 to Dec 30, as specified in the schedule. The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned.”

The electoral watchdog has confirmed that the amended schedule is available on the ECP website. The statement further mentioned that the polling for general elections was scheduled for February 8, 2023.

On Thursday, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar had written a letter to the ECP seeking a two-day extension in the deadline to submit nomination papers.

In a letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dar — who is the chairman of the party’s election cell — had noted that according to the schedule issued by the ECP, candidates were required to file nomination papers from Dec 20 to Dec 22 while dates for scrutiny were fixed from Dec 24 to Dec 30.