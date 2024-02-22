Governor Tessori convenes Sindh Assembly session on Feb 24

After Punjab, the first session of the Sindh Assembly has been convened on February 24 as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is all set to form the next government in the province for the record fourth consecutive time.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, the inaugural session of the provincial assembly will be held at 11am at the Sindh Assembly Building.



In the inaugural session, the newly-elected members will take their oath and then they will elect the House’s speaker under the assembly rules.

As per the rules, the outgoing speaker will preside over the sitting for the election of the new speaker.

In case of his absence, a person nominated by the provincial governor will head the sitting. Immediately after electing the speaker, the session will proceed to elect a deputy speaker.

After picking the speaker and the deputy speaker, the sitting will elect one of its members as the chief minister.

As per the ECP’s results, PPP won most provincial assembly seats (84) followed by followed by MQM-P (28), while independent candidates bagged 14, GDA 2, and JI two seats in the February 8 polls in Sindh.

In addition to this, the PPP got 26 reserved seats for women and minorities. While, MQM-P was allocated eight reserved seats as per their strength in the assembly.

Rejecting the poll results, the PTI, JI, and GDA agreed to launch a “joint struggle” against the massive “rigging” in the recent elections.

The parties also decided that province-wide protest demonstrations would be held on the day when the inaugural session of the PA is convened.

Terming the elections “rigid” and “anti-state” the GDA earlier announced that its two winning candidates would not take oath as lawmakers.

Setting an example, JI Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced he would be relinquishing his provincial assembly seat, PS-129, from Karachi as he did not win the seat rather it was the PTI-backed candidate who had won the seat.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Naeem claimed that his PTI-backed opponent won the seat and he does not want a "charity" seat.



