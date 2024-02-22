IMI training participants visit South Punjab secretariat

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretariate by emphasizing the augmentation of infrastructure in crucial sectors like health and education.
Addressing officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course of Institute of Management Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, Saqib Zafar highlighted the completion of numerous mega projects aimed at bridging development gaps across major cities in South Punjab.
He said proposals totaling Rs132 billion for 58 mega projects have been forwarded to the government for inclusion in the upcoming budget, demonstrating a commitment to address pressing needs and foster growth. ACS South reiterated the Secretariat’s top agenda, the eradication of poverty and backwardness through the provision of basic amenities, literacy enhancement, and agricultural development. Measures such as ring fencing development funds signify a strategic shift towards progress, he added.