IMI training participants visit South Punjab secretariat

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretari­ate by emphasizing the augmenta­tion of infrastructure in crucial sec­tors like health and education.

Addressing officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course of Institute of Management Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, Saqib Zafar highlighted the completion of numerous mega projects aimed at bridging devel­opment gaps across major cities in South Punjab.

He said proposals totaling Rs132 billion for 58 mega projects have been forwarded to the government for inclusion in the upcoming bud­get, demonstrating a commitment to address pressing needs and fos­ter growth. ACS South reiterated the Secretariat’s top agenda, the eradi­cation of poverty and backwardness through the provision of basic ameni­ties, literacy enhancement, and agri­cultural development. Measures such as ring fencing development funds signify a strategic shift towards prog­ress, he added.