Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IMI training participants visit South Punjab secretariat

Agencies
February 22, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretari­ate by emphasizing the augmenta­tion of infrastructure in crucial sec­tors like health and education.

Addressing officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course of Institute of Management Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, Saqib Zafar highlighted the completion of numerous mega projects aimed at bridging devel­opment gaps across major cities in South Punjab.

He said proposals totaling Rs132 billion for 58 mega projects have been forwarded to the government for inclusion in the upcoming bud­get, demonstrating a commitment to address pressing needs and fos­ter growth. ACS South reiterated the Secretariat’s top agenda, the eradi­cation of poverty and backwardness through the provision of basic ameni­ties, literacy enhancement, and agri­cultural development. Measures such as ring fencing development funds signify a strategic shift towards prog­ress, he added.

Experts discuss policies related to gender-based violence

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708564584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024