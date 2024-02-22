Sindh Excise dept collects Rs5.88 million taxes

KARACHI - Sindh Excise and Taxation de­partment, on the sec­ond day of ongoing road checking campaign for recovery of outstand­ing taxes, collected over Rs.5.88 million across the province. Director General Excise and Taxa­tion Aurangzeb Panhwer, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that a total of 6692 ve­hicles were checked till the second day of the campaign by inspection teams of the depart­ment. The inspection teams checked 1589 ve­hicles in Karachi, 1789 in Hyderabad, 1206 in Sukkur, 885 in Larkana, 725 in Mirpurkhas and 498 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad, he said adding that a total of 651 vehicles were confis­cated by the inspection teams and documents of 670 vehicles were also seized while tax collec­tion of more than Rs.5.88 million was also ensured during initial two days of the campaign. He in­formed that road check­ing campaign to collect tax will continue till March 7, 2024.