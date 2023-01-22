Share:

ISLAMABAD-The non-arrest of the members of a notorious land mafia as well as security guards of a housing society involved in the shooting and attempted land grabbing case by the police has led to murder of one person and injuries of four others in Kortana village in Sihala, informed sources on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sardar Pervaiz. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene to investigate the bloodshed.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Sihala and sparked unrest among the locals and heirs of victims who placed body in the middle of GT Road near Giga Mall and staged protest demonstration against Islamabad Capital Police.

A gigantic traffic jam also occurred due to mess of protestors who were also chanting slogans against the police and government high-ups, they said.

According to sources, the security guards of DHA, who were allegedly assisted by the notorious land mafia king Capt (R) Muzamil and goons, opened indiscriminate firing on local land lords in Kortana Village of Sihala allegedly on land dispute. Resultantly, a local namely Sardar Zahid Akbar was killed, whereas, four others suffered multiple bullet injuries. Injured were moved to hospital for medical treatment, whereas, the body of man was placed in the middle of GT Road staging a massive protest demo against police and other high-ups of federal government.

The mess of locals of Kortana triggered a massive traffic jam on GT Road causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians, sources said.

They said that a few days back, Muhammad Zubair, a local landlord of Kortana Village, got registered a case against some 23 members of a notorious land mafia including Capt (R) Muzamil, Amjad Kiani alias Shakoori and Ifraz alias Gaach Khan while accusing them of storming into area to grab his land. He told police he had sold out the land at hands of Aagosh Society but was not paid full amount by the purchasers.

Case was registered with PS Sihala under sections 506(ii), 337H (ii), 148, 149, 447, 511 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). However, the investigators of Sihala police had badly failed to net the accused who once again attacked the local land lords by killing a man and injuring four others.

On the other hand, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered DIG Operations and SSP Operations to arrest the culprits immediately. Following the orders of capital police chief, SP Rural Hassan Jahangir along with SHO PS Sihala Inspector Arshad Ali reached at spot and negotiated with the protestors.

The cops assured the victim families that culprits would be arrested soon after which the protestors dispersed peacefully. SHO PS Sihala Inspector Muhammad Arshad confirmed that one man was shot dead and four were others injured when a group of guards of housing society opened firing on landlords of village. He said police registered case and began investigation.