India plans to fence off Myanmar frontier

NEW DELHI - India plans to erect a fence along its vast and porous frontier with Myanmar and will scrap a free movement border zone agreement, Indian media reported on Sunday. The announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah comes after hundreds of troops from Myanmar who were fleeing insurgent attacks crossed into India. The government had “decided to fence the entire open India-Myanmar border”, Shah said on Saturday during a visit to the northeastern state of Assam. The frontier stretches for more than 1,200 kilometres, ranging from remote jungle to soaring snow-capped Himalayan peaks. Shah, who gave no details of a timeframe or how the fence would be built, said the government would also end a free movement agreement. The deal allows those living in border zones to venture a short distance into each other’s territory without a visa.