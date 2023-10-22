Efforts underway to enhance tax culture for boosting economic of country, says Qadir

QUETTA - Chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, stated on Saturday that measures are being taken to increase tax compliance and promote a tax culture in the interest of boosting the country’s economy. In a statement issued here, he mentioned that a meeting was held with the Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Chairman of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to discuss the stability of the country’s economy and consider important suggestions. During this crucial meeting, practical suggestions were discussed for sharing taxpayer data and increasing the number of taxpayers. There is an urgent need to increase revenue to manage the state’s affairs and pay off debts, he emphasized. Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir emphasized the importance of coordination between the two institutions to ensure effective revenue collection. Immediate and effective steps need to be taken to expand the tax base and maintain transparency. He further noted that NADRA and the Federal Board of Revenue would exchange data related to tax matters.