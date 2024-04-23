70 outstanding students selected for AWT scholarship programme

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) Scholarship Programme is delighted to announce the successful completion of scholarship interviews held at Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC). The interviews were conducted with the purpose of selecting deserving students who are doing professional degrees. They will receive financial aid to support their educational pursuits. The selection committee headed by Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and comprising esteemed individuals like. Dr Shazia Lone, Scretary Finance AWT, Dr Asim Farooqi Ex MS PDH and Qazi Muhammad Ali, Deputy Director PHEC. Their combined expertise and dedication played a pivotal role in the selection process. A total of 70 outstanding students to be benefited from the AWT Scholarship Program. The scholarships awarded by AWT will cover a wide range of expenses including university fees, hostel accommodation, mess charges, and transportation costs. This comprehensive support ensures that these students should focus on their education without the financial burden that often hampers academic progress. Dr. Butt, the Director of Scholarships at AWT, emphasized the profound impact these scholarships will have on the lives of the selected students. He stated, “These scholarships are not just a financial aid; they are a stepping stone towards a brighter future. We firmly believe that education is the key to personal and societal growth, and we are committed to providing opportunities to those who deserve it.” The scholarships offered by AWT are a testament to the organization’s dedication to supporting education in Pakistan and empowering deserving students. By providing comprehensive financial aid, AWT aims to enable talented individuals to pursue higher education and fulfill their dreams, he said. He said that about worth Rs 200 Million were approved in this regard. In scholarship package AWT from 2024 besides tution and hostel fee have add monthly mess expenses and Rs 4000 and Rs 7000 stipend for day scholar and hostelits respectively, he added. The dedication and commitment of the selection committee were also recognized and praised by Shahid Lone Chairman AWT. He commended their efforts and expressed his appreciation for the contribution of donors for the promotion of education education in Pakistan.