ICT admin arrests over 900 alms-seekers

April 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, in coordination with the police, has arrested more than 900 alms-seekers in a month under its campaign against professional begging. Out of the total arrested beggars, 45 percent were male, 38 percent female, 7 percent minors, and 10 percent transgender individuals, according to an official speaking to APP on Monday. Teams, led by relevant Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, were constituted to run the anti-begging campaign across the capital. According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, 921 individuals engaged in begging were apprehended over the last month, spanning from March to April. Beggars’ mafias became more active during the holy month of Ramazan. Upon arrest, professional beggars were promptly escorted to the nearest police station for further processing, while minors found among them were compassionately directed to the Edhi Center for proper care and support.

