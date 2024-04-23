Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lands in Lahore, visits Mazar-e-Iqbal

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lands in Lahore, visits Mazar-e-Iqbal
Web Desk
10:49 AM | April 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport from Islamabad here on Tuesday morning. 

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the Iranian President as he touched down at Lahore airport. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari was also present on the occasion. 

Provincial ministers Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, chief minister secretary and IG Punjab were also in attnedance. 

City roads have been decorated with welcome banners on arrival of Iranian President. President Raisi, after landing in Lahore, went straight to Mazar-e-Iqbal and laid floral wreath on the grave of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal. 

During his visit to Lahore, the Iranian President will also visit Minar-e-Pakistan, Badshahi Masjid and Lahore Fort. A lunch will be organised by the chief minister in honour of the Iranian President at the Governor's House.

PTI announces public gathering in Karachi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will leave for Karachi after meeting Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman. President Raisi will be received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah upon reaching Karachi. Raisi will go to Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and he will later meet business community.

Provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh have declared local holidays in Lahore and Karachi on the occasion of Iranian President's visit to both capital cities. .

According to the administration's notification, public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed today. Public and private offices will also remain closed on the occasion.

Web Desk

