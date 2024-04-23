Nawaz leaves for private China visit

LAHORE - PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for China on Monday night on a five-day visit to the country, party sources said.

They also said that the visit is a private one and will also involve a medical check-up. However, the sources also added that Nawaz will also hold meetings in connection with development projects in Punjab. He will also meet the leadership of multiple Chinese companies.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson rebuffed reports of FM Dar visiting China. In a statement, the spokesperson said that such reports were based on lies and rumours. She added that Dar’s China trip is not planned this week.