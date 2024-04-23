New Islamabad IGP gives a week to officers to enhance output

ISLAMABAD - Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi assumed the role of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Islamabad on Monday. Be­fore officially taking charge, he vis­ited the Martyrs Memorial and recit­ed Fatiha. During this event, a smart contingent of the police force pre­sented a guard of honor to the new IGP. Prior to his appointment, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi served as DIG Opera­tions in Lahore. He is a member of the 31st Commons of Pakistan Po­lice Service and has held positions as ASP, SP, SSP, CPO, and DIG across nine districts in Punjab province, as well as in various districts of Balo­chistan province.

IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi is recog­nized as a highly professional, expe­rienced, and effective crime-fighting police officer.

In his introductory meeting with senior officials of the Islamabad Capital Police at the Central Police Office, he issued a seven-day ultima­tum for all officers to enhance their performance.

Emphasizing teamwork and the efficient utilization of resources, he stressed the importance of officers being visible in their respective ju­risdictions for crime prevention and maintaining effective security.

To ensure efficient monitoring and implementation of tasks across all divisions of Islamabad, a special action team comprising DIG Law and Order, SSP Headquarters, and AIG Operations has been estab­lished. Furthermore, the IGP Islam­abad outlined plans to enhance the efficiency of the CIA for crime pre­vention and to provide professional training to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad. Additionally, the anti-riot unit of the Islamabad Capital Police will receive specialized training to effec­tively manage law and order situa­tions, and police station staff will be trained in anti-riot techniques.

Efforts will be intensified against dacoits, proclaimed offenders, criminal record holders, and over­seas runaway absconders to combat crime effectively. IGP Syed Naseer Ali Rizvi also issued special direc­tives for the welfare of martyrs’ fam­ilies, highlighting their top priority. Senior police officers will partici­pate in the marriages of martyrs’ children, and representatives of the Islamabad Capital Police will engage in parents and teachers meetings at martyrs’ children’s schools. Free education and scholarships will be provided to martyrs’ children.

In terms of citizen welfare, a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against corruption, land grabbers, and misconduct with the public. The F-6 service center will operate 24/7 for public convenience. Salary increases for police officers, deploy­ment of those trained abroad to the Capital Police College, and a special campaign for traffic law enforcement are among the priorities outlined by the IGP. Performance reviews of each division will occur every 12 hours, and night patrolling officers aged between 25 to 45 will be appointed throughout the city. The modern safe city Islamabad system will be uti­lized for crime prevention.