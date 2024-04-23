Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Poland ‘ready’ to host nuclear weapons, says president

Poland ‘ready’ to host nuclear weapons, says president
Agencies
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, International

WARSAW  -  Poland is ready to host nuclear arms if NATO decides to deploy the weap­ons in the face of Russia reinforcing its armaments in Belarus and Kalin­ingrad, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview published on Monday.

Poland, a NATO member and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, shares a border with both Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and with Be­larus, Moscow’s ally. 

“If our allies de­cide to deploy nu­clear arms on our territory as part of nuclear sharing, to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, we are ready to do so,” Duda said in an interview published by the Fakt daily. Duda spoke to the Polish media after a visit to New York, where he held meetings at the UN and discussed the war in Ukraine with former US president Donald Trump. In March, he visited Washington DC, where he met with US President Joe Biden.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024