Poland ‘ready’ to host nuclear weapons, says president

WARSAW - Poland is ready to host nuclear arms if NATO decides to deploy the weap­ons in the face of Russia reinforcing its armaments in Belarus and Kalin­ingrad, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview published on Monday.

Poland, a NATO member and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, shares a border with both Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and with Be­larus, Moscow’s ally.

“If our allies de­cide to deploy nu­clear arms on our territory as part of nuclear sharing, to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, we are ready to do so,” Duda said in an interview published by the Fakt daily. Duda spoke to the Polish media after a visit to New York, where he held meetings at the UN and discussed the war in Ukraine with former US president Donald Trump. In March, he visited Washington DC, where he met with US President Joe Biden.