Saturday, December 23, 2023
4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

Agencies
December 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Is­lamabad and other parts of the country in the wee hours of Friday. Tremors were also felt in several cities of Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, Private news chan­nels reported. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was report­ed. According to the Nation­al Seismic Monitoring Cen­ter, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Southwestern Kashmir at a depth of 11 kilometers.

