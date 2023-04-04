4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

ISLAMABAD - An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Is­lamabad and other parts of the country in the wee hours of Friday. Tremors were also felt in several cities of Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, Private news chan­nels reported. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was report­ed. According to the Nation­al Seismic Monitoring Cen­ter, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Southwestern Kashmir at a depth of 11 kilometers.