Saturday, December 23, 2023
Five Punjab residents killed in South Waziristan gun attack

Agencies
December 23, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  At least five laborers were killed and one sustained injuries in an armed attack on an under-construc­tion police station in Wanna, district of South Wa­ziristan, confirmed Farmanullah, District Police Officer (DPO).

The DPO told media that the attack was carried out late Thursday night resulting in the tragic loss of five lives, with one worker sustaining injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to dis­trict hospital Wana he said adding that further details would be shared after the investigation. The victims, hailing from Punjab, were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed, and Shehzad Ahmed.

