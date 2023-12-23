Quaid-e-Azam, Mao’s sculptures unveiled at Pak embassy in China

ISLAMABAD - In a grand ceremony held yesterday at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, sculptures of great Chinese leader Chairman Mao and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, were unveiled, marking a historic moment that celebrates the founding fathers of China and Pakistan.
The event attracted a distinguished audience, including members of the diplomatic corps, Mao Xiaoqing, niece of Chairman Mao Zedong, and Madame Geng Jing, Chairperson of the China Cultural Heritage Foundation, whose family’s significant contributions have played a crucial role in fortifying the Pak-China relations.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi who unveiled the sculpture, says an official statement issued by the Pakistan embassy in Beijing. The mastermind, behind these remarkable sculptures was world-renowned artisan Master Yuan Xikun, who was duly acknowledged for his exceptional craftsmanship.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, addressing the gathering, paid a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao, hailing them as iconic figures of the twentieth century who championed the causes of independence, justice, emancipation, and self-respect for their nations.
He lauded Master Yuan Xikun for his dedication and skill, evident in the outstanding quality of both the sculptures.
The Ambassador emphasized that the presence of these sculptures at the Pakistan Embassy symbolizes the iron brotherhood, underscoring the strong bond between Pakistan and China. Madame Geng Jing and Master Yuan Xikun also took the stage, passionately recalling the unique, time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan.
They highlighted the unveiling ceremony as a momentous occasion, reaffirming the deep-seated sentiments of mutual respect, love, and affection that define the essence of the China-Pakistan relationship.
The sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao stand not only as artistic masterpieces but also as tangible symbols of the enduring friendship between these two nations.
This event marks a significant chapter in the cultural and diplomatic history of China and Pakistan, further cementing their strong and everlasting ties.