Saturday, December 23, 2023
Quaid-e-Azam, Mao's sculptures unveiled at Pak embassy in China

Quaid-e-Azam, Mao’s sculptures unveiled at Pak embassy in China
Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  In a grand ceremony held yes­terday at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, sculptures of great Chinese leader Chairman Mao and Quaid-e-Azam Moham­mad Ali Jinnah, were unveiled, marking a historic moment that celebrates the founding fa­thers of China and Pakistan.

The event attracted a dis­tinguished audience, includ­ing members of the diplomat­ic corps, Mao Xiaoqing, niece of Chairman Mao Zedong, and Madame Geng Jing, Chairper­son of the China Cultural Her­itage Foundation, whose fam­ily’s significant contributions have played a crucial role in for­tifying the Pak-China relations.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi who unveiled the sculpture, says an official statement is­sued by the Pakistan embassy in Beijing. The mastermind, be­hind these remarkable sculp­tures was world-renowned ar­tisan Master Yuan Xikun, who was duly acknowledged for his exceptional craftsmanship.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, addressing the gathering, paid a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao, hail­ing them as iconic figures of the twentieth century who cham­pioned the causes of indepen­dence, justice, emancipation, and self-respect for their nations. 

He lauded Master Yuan Xikun for his dedication and skill, evi­dent in the outstanding quality of both the sculptures.

The Ambassador emphasized that the presence of these sculp­tures at the Pakistan Embas­sy symbolizes the iron brother­hood, underscoring the strong bond between Pakistan and China. Madame Geng Jing and Master Yuan Xikun also took the stage, passionately recalling the unique, time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan. 

They highlighted the unveil­ing ceremony as a momen­tous occasion, reaffirming the deep-seated sentiments of mu­tual respect, love, and affection that define the essence of the China-Pakistan relationship.

The sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao stand not only as artistic masterpiec­es but also as tangible symbols of the enduring friendship be­tween these two nations. 

This event marks a significant chapter in the cultural and dip­lomatic history of China and Pa­kistan, further cementing their strong and everlasting ties.

Our Staff Reporter

