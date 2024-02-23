SCCI launches FMCG committee for distributors’ issues

PESHAWAR - In a bid to address and resolve issues faced by distributors in the consumer goods sector, Fuad Ishaq, the president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), announced the es­tablishment of a Fast Moving Consum­ers Goods (FMCG) Standing Committee at the chamber level. The announce­ment was made during a luncheon host­ed by FMCG president Atif Shehzad and his cabinet members in their honour on Thursday.

The luncheon witnessed the pres­ence of former SCCI president Faiz Mu­hammad Faizi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, SCCI executive committee mem­bers, and distributors associated with the business of consumer goods. Fuad Ishaq, addressing the participants, briefed them on the chamber’s initia­tives to address issues within the busi­ness community and emphasized the effective advocacy of issues related to consumer goods.

Expressing concern over the Point of Sale (POS) system, Fuad Ishaq assured that the issue would be taken up with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a proactive manner to reach an amica­ble resolution.

He highlighted SCCI as the sole repre­sentative forum for the business com­munity, actively engaged in resolving their issues and pledged to continue ad­vocating for their rights at both central and provincial levels.

FMCG president Atif Shehzad, Sec­retary General Aftab Amin, and others expressed gratitude to SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq for initiating the formation of the Consumers Goods’ Standing Committee at the chamber level. They commended SCCI’s efforts in addressing issues relat­ed to the business community associat­ed with consumer goods.