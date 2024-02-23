SCCI launches FMCG committee for distributors’ issues

PESHAWAR - In a bid to address and resolve issues faced by distributors in the consumer goods sector, Fuad Ishaq, the president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), announced the establishment of a Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) Standing Committee at the chamber level. The announcement was made during a luncheon hosted by FMCG president Atif Shehzad and his cabinet members in their honour on Thursday.
The luncheon witnessed the presence of former SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, SCCI executive committee members, and distributors associated with the business of consumer goods. Fuad Ishaq, addressing the participants, briefed them on the chamber’s initiatives to address issues within the business community and emphasized the effective advocacy of issues related to consumer goods.
Expressing concern over the Point of Sale (POS) system, Fuad Ishaq assured that the issue would be taken up with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a proactive manner to reach an amicable resolution.
He highlighted SCCI as the sole representative forum for the business community, actively engaged in resolving their issues and pledged to continue advocating for their rights at both central and provincial levels.
FMCG president Atif Shehzad, Secretary General Aftab Amin, and others expressed gratitude to SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq for initiating the formation of the Consumers Goods’ Standing Committee at the chamber level. They commended SCCI’s efforts in addressing issues related to the business community associated with consumer goods.