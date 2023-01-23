Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s football exports during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 53.58 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to December 22, footballs worth $120,893,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $63,671,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of sports goods increased by 27.40 percent, worth $208,674,000 as compared to exports of $163,797,000 during the same period, last year. Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 5.33 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $50,077,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $47,544,000. During the period under review, gloves exports decreased by 0.45 percent, worth $37,704,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $37,536,000 during the same period of last year.

Canvas footwear

exports witness 49.96 percent increase

Canvas footwear exports during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 49.96 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July 22-Dec 22, Canvas footwear worth $336,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $224,000 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of leather footwear increased by 27.05 percent, worth $75,314,000 as compared to exports of $59,280,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, footwear exports also increased by 26.14 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $91,775,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $72,759,000. During the period under review, other footwear exports increased by 21.65 percent, worth $16,125,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $13,255,000 during the same period of last year.

Mobile phone imports decreased by 66.73pc

in six months

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 66.73 percent during the six months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $362.862 million during July-December (2022-23) as compared to the imports of $1,090.647 million during July-December (2021-22), showing decline of 66.73 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 69.10 percent during the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during December 2022 were recorded at $72.291 million against the exports of $233.917 million in December 2021. On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed an increase of 12.04 percent during December 2022, as compared to the imports of $64.520 million during November 2022, according to the data.