Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese Vice FM calls on Army Chief

Chinese Vice FM calls on Army Chief
STAFF REPORT
January 23, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the media wing of Armed Forced said on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and China were all weather strategic partners. He ac­knowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards region­al peace and stability and also conveyed China’s sat­isfaction on security ar­rangements for China Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the state­ment added. The Army Chief thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm re­marks. He added that re­lations between Pakistan and China were founded on a common understand­ing of regional peace, sta­bility and prosperity for the people of both the countries.

72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024