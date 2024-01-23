Chinese Vice FM calls on Army Chief

ISLAMABAD - Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the media wing of Armed Forced said on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and China were all weather strategic partners. He ac­knowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards region­al peace and stability and also conveyed China’s sat­isfaction on security ar­rangements for China Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the state­ment added. The Army Chief thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm re­marks. He added that re­lations between Pakistan and China were founded on a common understand­ing of regional peace, sta­bility and prosperity for the people of both the countries.