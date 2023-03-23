Share:

LAHORE - Veteran Test pacer Wahab Riaz has assumed the charge of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Sports and Youth Affairs here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

After taking the charge, Wahab Riaz also had a meeting with Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing sports development projects in the province.

Director Youth Affairs Punjab Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Wahab Riaz said that every possible measure will be taken for the growth of sports culture in the province. “We will take all essential steps for the promotion of healthy activities among the younger generation. We will take all stakeholders on board for the growth of games in the province. Our youth should take part in healthy sports activities to the maximum,” he added.