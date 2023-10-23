Excise dept achieves over 54pc property tax target in first quarter

MULTAN - Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department has collected over Rs 480 million property tax in first quarter which is over 54 percent of the annual property tax target.

Official sources of Excise Department told on Sunday that all Excise and Taxation Officers, Excise Inspectors and other staff worked hard in the beginning of the financial year to collect maximum property tax.

Multan district has set a target of Rs 870 million in line with property tax in current financial year. Citizens have deposited over Rs 367.6 million through E-pay and over Rs 11.63 million through banks during above said period.

While special discount was also given by the provincial government on payment of property tax through E-pay during this period. Motor branch have collected Rs 258.4 million and deposited in the national treasury. Likewise, over Rs 19.8 million for professional tax, 17.6 million in line with excise duty, over Rs two lac in luxury tax while over Rs five lac were collected in cotton fee and deposited in the national exchequer, the sources concluded.