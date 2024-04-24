Here's what you need to know about the payment and eligibility of Punjab ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ project

The government in Punjab has rolled out a new housing initiative, with aim to provide one lac apartments to people in six cities.

Apni Chat, Apna Ghar project



The price of each apartment is Rs1.5 million (15 lac). The Housing Department submitted initial proposals for its ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ project to the provincial government.



The scheme will be launched in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Sargodha. The government has instructed the Social Protection Authority to create rules and regulations for the scheme.

Punjab government will provide a 60 percent subsidy, buyers will be able to purchase the project with 40 percent down payment and pay the rest in installments.

In Initial phase, 5,000 apartments will be constructed near Raiwind Road in Lahore.

Payment Plans: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz instructed officials to set low down payments and monthly installments, making it easier for low-income individuals to own homes.

Quality Assurance: Emphasis is placed on construction standards and sustainability to ensure that the houses are long-lasting and eco-friendly.



Model Houses: Prototype houses will be constructed within six weeks to demonstrate the design and features of the upcoming housing units.

Punjab “Apni Chaat Apna Ghar” Eligibility

Resident of Punjab who are from low-income individuals are eligible to apply for housing under this scheme.