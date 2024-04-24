Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Here's what you need to know about the payment and eligibility of Punjab ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ project

Here's what you need to know about the payment and eligibility of Punjab ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ project
Web Desk
9:01 PM | April 24, 2024
National

The government in Punjab has rolled out a new housing initiative, with aim to provide one lac apartments to people in six cities.

Apni Chat, Apna Ghar project

The price of each apartment is Rs1.5 million (15 lac). The Housing Department submitted initial proposals for its ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ project to the provincial government.

The scheme will be launched in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, and Sargodha. The government has instructed the Social Protection Authority to create rules and regulations for the scheme.

Punjab government will provide a 60 percent subsidy, buyers will be able to purchase the project with 40 percent down payment and pay the rest in installments.

 In Initial phase, 5,000 apartments will be constructed near Raiwind Road in Lahore.

The Punjab government has unveiled a new housing scheme aimed at providing 100,000 apartments to citizens in six cities with monthly installments of Rs26,000.

CPPA seeks Rs2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March

Punjab Govt Apartments

Payment Plans: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz instructed officials to set low down payments and monthly installments, making it easier for low-income individuals to own homes.

Quality Assurance: Emphasis is placed on construction standards and sustainability to ensure that the houses are long-lasting and eco-friendly.

 
Model Houses: Prototype houses will be constructed within six weeks to demonstrate the design and features of the upcoming housing units.

Punjab “Apni Chaat Apna Ghar” Eligibility
Resident of Punjab who are from low-income individuals are eligible to apply for housing under this scheme.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024