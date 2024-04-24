Man held in student murder case

ATTOCK - Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death over a petty dispute. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul told journalists that on 21/4/2024 Asghar Khan from village Basia informed the local police that his teen-age son Muhammad Ashaar, the student of 8th class, had been stabbed to death by some unknown assailant.
The DPO said that on receiving the information, special teams were constituted to arrest the culprit. These special teams using modern and conventional techniques arrested the culprit within 24 hours.