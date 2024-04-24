Man held in student murder case

ATTOCK - Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death over a petty dispute. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul told journalists that on 21/4/2024 Asghar Khan from village Basia in­formed the local police that his teen-age son Muham­mad Ashaar, the student of 8th class, had been stabbed to death by some unknown assailant.

The DPO said that on re­ceiving the information, special teams were consti­tuted to arrest the culprit. These special teams using modern and convention­al techniques arrested the culprit within 24 hours.