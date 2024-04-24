Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Pakistan, China sign multiple MoUs

MATEEN HAIDER
April 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed four Memoranda of Understanding focusing on Flood Rehabilitation, Information and Communication Technologies, Juncao Technology, China- Pakistan Development Cooperation Planning (2024- 2028) alongside a Letter of Exchange on the establishment of a First Aid Centre in Balochistan, and Protocol on Cooperation in Human Resources Development under the Global Development Initiative. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cabinet members as well as Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan here. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the Phase-II of CPEC would result in more industrial, scientific and green development. CPEC-II is also an opportunity for the private sectors of both countries to form joint ventures. Later talking to high level delegation of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by its Chairman Mr. Luo Zhaohui, the prime minister said China is Pakistan’s most trusted friend and appreciated China’s steadfast support to Pakistan. Acknowledging CIDCA’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economic development, he specifically commended CIDCA for its vital support during the 2022 floods and for its relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan.

MATEEN HAIDER

