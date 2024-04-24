Uncapped all-rounder in Zimbabwe's squad for Bangladesh tour

Sikandar Raza will captain a 15-member group for the T20I series against Bangladesh. All-rounder Johnathan Campbell is the uncapped player in the unit, while Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram have earned recalls. Campbell is an adept left-hand batter who bowls leg-spin.

The remaining players are the same as that featured in Zimbabwe's last T20I series away in Sri Lanka in January 2024.

The side includes veterans such as Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine. The pace attack will be led by Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, with support from Clive Madande and Brian Bennett -- the impressive young guns in the side.

Madande, Bennett and Campbell featured in Zimbabwe's emerging men’s team that won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in Ghana in March.

Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Former Zimbabwe international Stuart Matsikenyeri will be in charge of the side against Bangladesh with the team yet to appoint a new head coach after Dave Houghton's resignation at the end of last year.