Pak Army sets up high-quality educational institution in NW

PESHAWAR - In an effort to uplift education in the deprived region of Sarbuzai in North Waziristan, the Pakistani military has inaugurated the Muham­mad Model School, bringing top-notch educational facilities to children who have long lacked basic edu­cational resources, officials sources said on Saturday.

Emphasising the commitment to excellence, the Pakistani military ensures establishment of the Mu­hammad Model School aligns with the highest educa­tional standards.

For an extended period, children in the Sarbuzai region faced a lack of fundamental educational fa­cilities. In response, the Pakistan Army extended support to establish the Muhammad Model School, aiming to adorn the children of Sarbuzai with the or­naments of education.

The Muhammad Model School boasts the latest amenities, adorned with educational credentials. It provides students with the best growth opportuni­ties, featuring state-of-the-art facilities for both male and female students.

To familiarise students with basic sciences, a well-equipped library is available, offering interesting books for exploration. Additionally, the school pro­vides educational videos and documentaries, and has installed smart TVs to engage and captivate the students. To boost morale, the school offers free uni­forms, stationery, and captivating books through school bags, ensuring students have the necessary tools for learning.

The school adopts the educational system of ad­vanced nations and imparts Islamic and traditional moral values to students.