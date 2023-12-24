Sindh ECP receives in all 1405 nomination papers so far

KARACHI-The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that a total of 1405 nomination papers have been received so far from Karachi Division for the upcoming general elections in 2024, to be held on February 8. According to a spokesman for ECP Sindh, out of 1405 nomination papers, 333 forms had been received for 22 seats in the National Assembly and 1072 forms for 47 seats in the Provincial Assembly.

Filing of nomination papers continues in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts The process of obtaining and filling nomination papers by interested candidates of various political parties and independents for contesting the 4 national and 8 provincial assemblies seats of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts continued on Saturday, from the offices of Returning Officers (ROs). This process of filling nomination papers will continue till Sunday (December 24, 2023) as per schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Official sources said there are four national and eight provincial assembly constituencies in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts against which more than 300 people had collected nomination forms from the Returning Officers(ROs). Prominent among the candidates were Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Moulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, Jamil Ahmed Sooomro, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Moazzam Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Mir Nadir Ali Magsi, Adil Altaf Hussain Unnar, Mohbat Khuhro, Moulana Nasir Mehmood Soomro, Moulana Tahir Mehmood Soomro and others. Meanwhile, GDA leader Moazzam Ali Abbasi has submitted his nomination papers for Larkana City Constituency PS-11 and Larkana-Baqrani Constituency PS-12. Moazzam Ali Abbasi has submitted his nomination form for PS-11 in the office of Assistant Commissioner Larkana / Returning Officer and for PS-12 in the office of Assistant Commissioner Baqrani / Returning Officer.

The President Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro filed nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Provincial Assembly Sindh seat of Larkana City PS-11(Larkana-II), PS-15(Kamber-Shahdadkot-II) and PS-17(Kamber-Shahdadkot-IV) in the offices of concerned Returning Officers/Assistant Commissioners.

Suhail Anwar Siyal also filed nomination papers for PS-12 Larkana-Bakrani, in the office of Assistant Commissioner Baqrani / Returning Officer.

Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro also submitted his nomination papers for the seat of PS-11 Larkana city papers in the office of Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arslan Choudhary, who has been appointed as Returning Officer (RO) for PS-11(Larkana-II).

GDA Secretary General Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi submitted the nomination forms for PS-11, PS-12 and NA-195(Larkana-II) in the offices of Assistant Commissioner Larkana / Returning Officer, for PS-12 in the office of Assistant Commissioner Baqrani / Returning Officer and for NA-195(Larkana-II) in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana / Returning Officer Ms. Farzana Mirani.

GDA leader Kazim Ali Abbasi, Raafey Ali Abbasi also submitted nomination papers for PS-11and PS-12 at the offices of concerned Returning officers. With the announcement of election schedule, political activities have gathered momentum in all the eleven talukas of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts including Larkana,Kamber, Mirokhan, Shahdadkot, Ratodero, Naudero, Warah, Nasirabad, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, and Sijawal Junejo.