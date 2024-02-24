Karachi Police host meeting to discuss progress on Safe City Project

KARACHI - Under the supervision of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Khadim Hussain Rind, a significant meeting was convened at the Karachi Police Office to deliberate on the ad­vancements of Phase-I of the Safe City Project. Chaired by Khadim Hussain Rind, the meeting saw the presence of several key figures including DIGP - Asif Aijaz Sheikh, DIGP - Admin Kara­chi Range Imran Yaqub, SSP Ali Raza, Director IT Tabassum Abbasi, CPLC Chief Muhammad Zubair Habib, Brig­adier Gul Hassan representing NRTC, Brigadier Shahid Mansoor, and other stakeholders actively participating in the discussions.

The agenda of the meeting primar­ily focused on the procurement as­pects associated with Phase-I of the Safe City Project. Participants were apprised that Phase-I entails the in­stallation of 23 smart vehicles and 1300 facial recognition cameras. Ad­ditionally, efforts will be directed to­wards the completion of the Control Room building, a pivotal component of the Safe City Project infrastructure.

The scope of Phase-I also encom­passes the comprehensive develop­ment of the Red Zone, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and Airport Corridor, aimed at bolstering surveillance capabilities to monitor criminal activities effec­tively. The Safe City Project’s Phase-I aims to integrate data on inmates during their transfer to incarceration within 2.5 years with an estimated cost of 6.6 billion rupees.