LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Ali Anan Qamar called an important meeting regarding anti-smog activities.

GM Operations Dr Kamran and Deputy General Manager operations Bilal Ashraf gave a briefing about operational work­ing and enforcement wing activities. As per the spokesperson LWMC, compre­hensive and effective measures are being taken by LWMC to control the harmful effects of smog in the city. LWMC opera­tion teams are ensuring daily mechanical sweeping of 805 km long roads, while daily mechanical washing of 43 km long roads. 41 challans were issued while taking action against the burning of waste. Thirteen FIRs were filed against those involved in the crime of setting fire to garbage, while fines of 168,000 were also imposed.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar briefed that the process of scraping and me­chanical sweeping is also going on at the entrances and exit points of La­hore, while water is being sprinkled on the entrances and exits of Lahore to control the dust. It has been direct­ed to take strict action against those who burn garbage followed by the strict monitoring of hotspot areas. All resources are being utilized by LWMC to provide a smog-free environment to Laborites.