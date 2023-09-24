Sunday, September 24, 2023
Prime Minister talent hunt badminton trials 

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars at the GCU Faisalabad. 

Ammara Rubab, chief orga­nizer of the event, said here that in a remarkable event, young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials. 

“The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a plat­form for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the nation’s youth,” said Ammara and added: “As we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedi­cation, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments.”

