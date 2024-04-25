Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

APNS welcomes appointment of Shajeel as Minister Information Sindh for 3rd term

APNS welcomes appointment of Shajeel as Minister Information Sindh for 3rd term
PR
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI   -   Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Mr Sharjeel Memon on his induction as Information Minister Sindh for the third consecutive term and hoped that under his stewardship the relations of the provincial government with print media will be further strengthened and the pending issues of newspapers industry relating to timely payment of outstanding dues and allocation of due share of print media in the advertising budget will be amicably addressed. The APNS office-bearers have assured Sharjeel Memon for their complete support in his endeavours.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024