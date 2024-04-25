Commissioner chairs meeting on Anti-Polio drive

LARKANA - Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday said that polio was an infectious disease that we should work together to eradicate and focus on whatever problems there are and where the teams cannot reach, a report should be submitted about them. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio eridaction at the Commissioner’s Office. He further said that you should give a complete report that the staff does not work during the campaign so that a report can be sent to the higher authorities. During the meeting, he instructed all the DHOs and said that you should give accurate reports about your areas so that no child is left out of drinking polio drops. Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.Sharjeel Noor Channa said that we have bound the WHO regarding the micro plan so that in the next campaign they will work fully and work hard to make the campaign successful.