Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC directs to implement fixed prices of Naan, Tandoori Roti

APP
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure the implementation of fixed prices for Naan and Tandoori Roti from tomorrow. He further instructed the relevant officials to take all possible measures to pass on the benefits of reduced wheat prices to the general public, ensuring their relief to some extent during this inflationary time. Tariq Qureshi directed the concerned officials to make sudden visits to both small and large Naan vendors to assess prices and take action against violators according to the law, imposing fines or ensuring other necessary actions besides sealing their shops. He also directed the officers to take along with them the officials of the concerned department to measure the weight of the Naan and Tandoori Roti so that the measurement can also be reviewed.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024