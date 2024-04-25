Law minister meets IPC delegation

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) met with Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Wednesday. Led by IPC President Abdel Rahim Maaia, the delegation included Secretary General Sitara Ayaz, Assistant Secretary General Ijlal Ali Khan, and Deputy Speaker Jordan.

During the meeting, the IPC delegation briefed the Law Minister on the organization’s work and mission. The IPC serves as a global platform uniting individual members of national parliaments worldwide to collaboratively address global and regional challenges. Additionally, discussions were held regarding the formation of IPC’s human rights committees.

Minister Tarar commended the IPC’s efforts to expand its membership and promote cultural exchange among parliamentarians globally. He expressed appreciation for the organization’s work in addressing critical issues related to human rights. Concluding the meeting, the IPC President presented a report on road safety to Minister Tarar.