Thursday, April 25, 2024
Police carry out search operations in different areas

APP
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi District Division Police conducted search operations in ‘Baraf Khana Chowk’, ‘Thata Khail’ and adjoining areas within the jurisdiction of Race Course and Taxila Police Stations on Wednesday. The operations were carried out to maintain law and order and apprehend suspects as per the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO). Senior police officials and personnel, including women officers, participated in the search operations, which covered 52 houses, 15 shops, five tenants, and 68 individuals.

The police emphasized their commitment to safeguarding public lives and property, conducting combing and search operations to weed out suspects and hardcore criminals.

The spokesman reiterated the police’s heightened vigilance to monitor suspects and uphold law and order in Rawalpindi.

