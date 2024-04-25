Woman arrested for hit-and-run on traffic officer

Rawalpindi - Police have apprehended a woman who fled the scene of a deadly crash that injured an on-duty officer of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMWP) earlier this year, according to informed sources on Wednesday. The accused lady driver was detained in Islamabad by a team of Rawalpindi police, led by Inspector Zahid Zahoor, and taken to Police Station (PS) Naseerabad. Additionally, police seized her car, which she used during the crime, sources added.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed with PS Naseerabad on the complaint of Senior Patrol Officer (SPO) Inspector Muhammad Sabir, the woman is facing various charges, including attempted murder and reckless driving, for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident and failing to surrender to the police. Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing the woman arguing with NHMWP officers over reducing the fine amount imposed on her for overspeeding at a Toll Plaza in Islamabad. Upon refusal by the police officers, she not only engaged in a verbal clash with them but also crushed SPO Muhammad Sabir under her car and fled the scene on January 1, 2024.

A police spokesman stated, “Police have arrested the woman involved in injuring an officer of the motorway police under her car.” He mentioned that the case was registered against the accused on January 2. The woman went into hiding after committing the crime while police obtained her arrest warrants from a court of law. The accused will be questioned regarding attempted murder, reckless driving, and other charges. Meanwhile, RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa commended the efforts of Acting CPO/SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran and other police teams for apprehending an accused who had been absconding for a long time. Police will present the accused woman driver before the court of law to obtain her physical remand for further investigation today (Thursday).