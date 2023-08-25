OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered new reserves of gas from an exploratory well located in the Bandhi area near Chak 212-P—214-P of tehsil Sadiqabad, district Rahim Yar Khan here on Thursday.
A large number of people gathered at the site watching tall flames of the fire.
According to the security incharge of the project site Jan Muhammad, the reserves were discovered from an exploratory well near Bandhi from where Cholistan (desert) starts.
He told this scribe that the operation on the site was started two months ago. “The pressure of the gas is 1,600mm of Hg,” he maintained. He said that the well was drilled down to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres.
“The total quantity of the gas resources will be calculated in a few days as the process of testing is in progress,” Jan Muhammad said. He further said that at this time only one well was discovered.
“If the required quantity of gas is available, then more machinery will be brought to the site,” he maintained. He said that the state-owned OGDCL had started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves in the start of 2023.
On the other hand, when a contact was made with the OGDCL Senior External Communication Officer Riasat Dogar by this scribe to get the information, he said that he had no information about the discovery of new reserves of gas in Rahim Yar Khan. However, he said, he would release to the presser the data details after confirmation from the project incharge of the RIG N6.