OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered new reserves of gas from an exploratory well locat­ed in the Bandhi area near Chak 212-P—214-P of tehsil Sadiqa­bad, district Rahim Yar Khan here on Thursday.

A large number of people gathered at the site watching tall flames of the fire.

According to the security incharge of the project site Jan Muhammad, the reserves were discovered from an exploratory well near Bandhi from where Cholistan (desert) starts.

He told this scribe that the op­eration on the site was started two months ago. “The pressure of the gas is 1,600mm of Hg,” he maintained. He said that the well was drilled down to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres.

“The total quantity of the gas resources will be calculated in a few days as the process of testing is in progress,” Jan Mu­hammad said. He further said that at this time only one well was discovered.

“If the required quantity of gas is available, then more machin­ery will be brought to the site,” he maintained. He said that the state-owned OGDCL had started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves in the start of 2023.

On the other hand, when a contact was made with the OG­DCL Senior External Communi­cation Officer Riasat Dogar by this scribe to get the informa­tion, he said that he had no in­formation about the discovery of new reserves of gas in Rahim Yar Khan. However, he said, he would release to the presser the data details after confirma­tion from the project incharge of the RIG N6.