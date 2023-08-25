Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan

Pressure of gas is 1,600mm of Hg

Our Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAHIM YAR KHAN  -  The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered new reserves of gas from an exploratory well locat­ed in the Bandhi area near Chak 212-P—214-P of tehsil Sadiqa­bad, district Rahim Yar Khan here on Thursday. 

A large number of people gathered at the site watching tall flames of the fire.

According to the security incharge of the project site Jan Muhammad, the reserves were discovered from an exploratory well near Bandhi from where Cholistan (desert) starts. 

He told this scribe that the op­eration on the site was started two months ago. “The pressure of the gas is 1,600mm of Hg,” he maintained. He said that the well was drilled down to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres.

“The total quantity of the gas resources will be calculated in a few days as the process of testing is in progress,” Jan Mu­hammad said. He further said that at this time only one well was discovered.

Strengthening the local economy

“If the required quantity of gas is available, then more machin­ery will be brought to the site,” he maintained. He said that the state-owned OGDCL had started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves in the start of 2023. 

On the other hand, when a contact was made with the OG­DCL Senior External Communi­cation Officer Riasat Dogar by this scribe to get the informa­tion, he said that he had no in­formation about the discovery of new reserves of gas in Rahim Yar Khan. However, he said, he would release to the presser the data details after confirma­tion from the project incharge of the RIG N6.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1692935787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023