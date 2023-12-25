Monday, December 25, 2023
Sofia Coppola spills on female director’s ‘tiny fraction’ out of massive budget
News Desk
December 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS VEGAS-Sofia Coppola is open about working with small budgets because, as a female filmmaker, she often does not receive the large funding that her male colleagues do. In an interview with BBC News, the director of Priscilla Presley revealed that the film’s $20 million budget forced her to be inventive in order to create a Priscilla Presley biopic that is based on the biography Elvis and Me. “I just see all these men getting hundreds of millions of dollars, and then I’m fighting for a tiny fraction of that,” she said. “I think it’s just left over from the way the culture of that business is. It’s frustrating, but I’m always fighting to get it, and I’m just happy to get to make my movies independently and find people that believe in them.”

