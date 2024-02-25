Sunday, February 25, 2024
JSQM stages sit-in in Thatta

Web Desk
8:05 PM | February 25, 2024
Jiye Sindh Quami Mahaz (JSQM) Chairman Sanan Qureshi on Sunday staged a sit-in in Thatta. He said that "conspiracy" to turn Sindhi people into minorities were being hatched. 

He lamented absence of facilities like drinking water, health and education for the people of Sindh. 

"Sindh's resources are being taken over; Sindh is being distributed like a cakle, while the youth are getting involved in drug addictions," he added. 

Qureshi then pledged to continue his campaign against the"injustice" till the resolution of Sindh's issues. 

