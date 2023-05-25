Finance minister welcomes Chambers’ budget proposals

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed the resolve of the government to overcome the challenges and set the economy towards growth.

The finance minister held a meeting with a delegation from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sarhad Chambers of Commerce on Budget 2023-24 proposals at FBR (Hqrs). SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Secretary Finance, chairman FBR, senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting. The delegation appreciated the finance minister for inviting the budget proposals from the Chambers of Commerce and discussed the current economic situation of the country. The delegation gave proposals for the upcoming federal budget in the light of various issues being faced by them. They extended their complete support to government in its efforts to boost the economic and business activities in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and shared the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the resolve of the government to overcome these challenges and set the economy towards growth. The finance minister welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured the business leaders that the government will provide all possible assistance to the business community for the economic stability and growth. He further said that the government is working to provide a business and people friendly budget 2023-24 The finance minister reiterated the importance of the business community and appreciated their efforts and contribution to the economy of Pakistan. The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals. The delegation included Saqib Rafiq, Sohail Altaf, Ahsan Bakhtawari, Aqib Jamil, Shahrukh Khan, Faad Waheed, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ijaz abbasi, Mian Ramzan, Najam Rehan, Dr Sarosh and others.