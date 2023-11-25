Naqvi orders strict measures against plaza owners violating parking rules

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, chairing a meeting of Lahore Development Au­thority (LDA) here on Friday, ordered strict measures against plaza and building owners found in violation of parking rules and regulations.

The meeting emphasised strict ac­tions against those breaching park­ing agreements, imposing fines equiv­alent to 0.5 percent of the DC property rate for violators. Additionally, building owners failing to open parking facili­ties within the stipulated period would face fines of Rs10,000 per kanal.

To ensure effective implementation of parking agreements, the meeting ap­proved amendments to the LDA Build­ing and Zoning Rules and Regulations. Addressing traffic issues in Lahore, preliminary approval was granted to construct U-turns and slip roads at sev­en intersections. Prior to final approv­al, a temporary exercise will be con­ducted, evaluating traffic flow through the installation of temporary barriers.

Camp establishments at 32 locations in Lahore underscore a committed ef­fort to permanently eradicate tempo­rary encroachments, as disclosed in the meeting. Measures to enhance road in­frastructure at 26 locations, including the construction of protected U-turn between Canal Road Harbanspura and Jallo, gained approval.

A significant move involved approv­ing steps to entrust the management of Johar Town’s hockey stadium to the private sector, aimed at promot­ing hockey. The reconstitution of Pro­motion Committees for TEPA was also approved. Furthermore, the lease of Lahore Global Village to the Punjab Central Business District Authority re­ceived approval.

In a bid to address illegal commercial land use under the jurisdiction of the Lahore Development Authority, penal­ties were sanctioned. The meeting also approved the procurement of consult­ant services for the commercialisation of nine roads in Lahore. Amendments to the LDA Rules 2020 for permission of petrol pump and freight terminal in the transportation zone were also ap­proved.

Participating in the meeting were Provincial Local Government and In­formation Minister Amir Mir, Provin­cial Advisor Sports Wahab Riaz, and Secretaries of Housing, Finance, Local Government, Communication & Works, along with board members of the LDA Authority.