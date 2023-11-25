Smart lockdown continues to contain smog

SIALKOT - The first day of a smart lockdown to contain smog was observed across the district on Friday. Action was also taken against industrial units, brick kilns, vehicle owners and farmers who caused air pollution and smog. Since April 1, Rs. 11.9 million fines and 61 cases have been registered.

These details were given by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal about the implementation of smart lockdown orders to control smog and the steps taken by the district administration.

The DC said that on the first day of the lockdown on the orders of the Punjab government, educational institutions remained completely closed in all the four tehsils, while shops, shopping centers, hotels, restaurants were allowed to open after 3:00 o’clock. He appreciated how the business community in Sialkot had fully cooperated with the district administration. However. Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and his team sealed 17 shops during checking in different areas for violating the lockdown.